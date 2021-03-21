FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 66-year-old Loveland man who held two roof repair salesmen at gunpoint in belief they were Antifa operatives has pleaded guilty to a single charge of felony menacing.

As part of his plea agreement with the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Scott Gudmundsen will commit to supervised mental health treatment, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Online court records confirm that pleaded guilty to the one charge on March 18th. Six other charges, including Impersonating a Police Officer, Prohibited Use of a Weapon and False Imprisonment, were dismissed.

Gudmundsen was arrested June 11th, 2020, in the 2400 block of Dawn Court after he spoke to 9-1-1 dispatchers. Gudmundsen told dispatchers he was going to track down two members of Antifa – a militant left-wing group – that were in his neighborhood, the Loveland Police Department stated in a press release about the incident.

Moments later, a witness called in to report an armed man wearing tactical gear who was holding two people on the ground at gunpoint.

LPD officers arrived and took Gudmundsen into custody after he surrendered his two Glock semi-automatic pistols. The salesmen were wearing white surgical masks and polo shirts showing their company name, per the press release.

One of those men was later identified as a football player for Colorado State University. That player, offfensive lineman Barry Wesley, later detailed the incident to Sports Illustrated, saying Gudmundsen, running toward them dressed in camouflage and body armor, shouted “Police! Get on the f—— ground or I’ll kill you!” Wesley said Gudmundsen leapt over the other salesman, who is White, in order to subdue him. Wesley is Black.

Wesley said once he went to the ground, Gudmundsen knelt on his neck and placed the muzzle of a gun against his head.

Wesley pleaded for his life. Gudmundsen, he said, responded: “You’re lucky. I’m not going to kill you. The police are going to do that for me.”

Gudmundsen was released on $500 cash bond the following day. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 4th. He could still be incarcerated if he violates the terms of the plea agreement or is not accepted into any of the several mental health treatment programs and community corrections being offered.