CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis toured the Denver metro area while he signed some new bills into law on Sunday. He signed two bills at Centennial Airport.
One bill would help protect Colorado from wildfires by enabling the purchase of a new Fire Hawk helicopter which would respond to wildfires quickly. The second bill would help fund the Colorado Firefighting Air Corps as well as help communities impacted by wildfires in 2020 rebuild.READ MORE: Colorado National Guard Helps Save Baby Girl During Blizzard
At Cherry Creek State Park, Polis signed a bill affording $20 million to help protect public lands and make improvements to state parks in the northeast region of the state.
“The importance of our state parks and visiting our vast Great Outdoors has never been more important than today. This targeted funding will enhance Coloradan’s visitor experience to our state parks for generations to come,” said Dan Gibbs, Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
We are pleased to announce that @GovofCO signed bill SB21-112 that appropriates $20 million of the state general fund for capital improvements for increased access at certain state parks.
— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) March 21, 2021
The governor signed a third bill at a marijuana dispensary in Denver which creates more equity among cannabis entrepreneurs.
We are on a roll with bill signings! Today at @SimplyPureMJ we joined @govofCO in signing into law our bill to stand up a social equity in cannibus program. With this new law, and funding, we will support social equity entrepreneurs across Colorado! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7BleENDCGq
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) March 21, 2021
The bill creates a program to help businesses get technical assistance, grants and low cost loans.