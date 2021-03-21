DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder Saturday night. Officers responded to a home on Lafayette Street and 22nd Avenue.
They say a man was taken to the hospital and later died.
Details about what led up to the shooting were not released. Police say the Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filed.
In the state of Colorado, homeowners have the right to defend their home and themselves from an intruder under what is known as the “Make My Day” law.