By Danielle Chavira
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A portion of Interstate 25 near Loveland remains closed in both directions Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after a semi-truck crashed and spilled 11,500 gallons of diesel. Several agencies responded including Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Colorado State Patrol and the Environmental Protection Agency.

CSP says crews are repaving both sides of the interstate, and there is no estimated time of it reopening.

The EPA says the fuel spilled into a drainage ditch and storm drain that lead to the Big Thompson River.

The truck was on fire, but because it was diesel, it wasn’t hot enough to explode.

“If it was gasoline it probably would have lit off and we would have had a really big ball of flame,” Smith said.

CSP says weight of the trailer is not a factor in the crash, but the driver is being cited for careless driving. They say the driver was inattentive.

The driver, CSP says, suffered serious injuries and was trapped at one point in the cab of the truck.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

