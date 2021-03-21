BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers saved a hiker after he fell from the backside of the first flatiron in Boulder on Saturday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the rescue happened around 10:15 a.m.
BCSO says a 25-year-old man was scrambling on mountain when he fell about 20 feet and hurt his lower leg. He was unable to walk, so other hikers provided first aid until rescuers arrived.
Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Rangers from Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks rescued the man via a litter. The mission took about four hours.
The man was then taken to a hospital in unknown condition.