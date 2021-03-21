BRIGHTON , Colo (CBS4) – One person died Saturday night in crash on Highway 85 near 136th Avenue. Brighton Police say they were called to the scene of a crash involving three vehicles.
Police say three other people were hurt and taken to the hospital. Highway 85 was closed for about four hours, but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say drugs and alcohol are not considered factors. Speeding is considered a factor.
There were no injuries in the third vehicle. Details about the victims were not released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Brighton Police at (303) 288-1535.