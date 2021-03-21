DENVER (CBS4) – Snow is back in the Denver area forecast starting tonight and though it won’t be as much as we saw last week, it will be heavy and wet. This will be the first of three storms that will impact us this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denver and the surrounding suburbs. A Winter Storm Warning covers the foothills west of Denver and the Palmer Divide to the south.
RELATED: Colorado Weather: 3 Storms Will Hit This Week, First Brings Snow Starting Tonight
This could all start with some rain showers Sunday afternoon along the Front Range. By sunset the rain will mix with or change to snow across the area. Snow is expected to linger into the morning hours on Monday. Several inches will be possible and it’ll be full of water, which will make it difficult to shovel.
A second storm moves in by Tuesday and it will stick around into part of Wednesday. We’ll see a brief break Thursday before a third storm arrives Friday into Saturday.
RELATED: Two All-Time Weather Records Could Fall In Denver With Stormy Week Ahead