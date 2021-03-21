DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a cool and unsettled weather week in Colorado as three different storm systems move across the state. The first one will bring snow to much of the area starting tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories (purple on map below) and even a few Winter Storm Warnings (pink on map below) for Sunday night and Monday morning. The snow will be heavy and wet and will likely cause some slow travel around the region.
The heaviest snowfall with this storm is expected to be in the Front Range Mountains and Foothills west of Denver where up to a foot of accumulation is possible by noon on Monday. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall along the Palmer Divide south of Denver.
Some higher totals are also likely in the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains of southern Colorado. Because this storm is relatively warm the snow will be heavy and wet.
A second storm will drop into the picture for Tuesday and Wednesday with a brief break anticipated by Thursday. Then a third storm will move into the state for Friday and Saturday.
