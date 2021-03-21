LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Thanks to the Colorado National Guard, a baby in Loveland made it through last weekend’s blizzard. Baby Lucy depends on an oxygen machine, but electricity was knocked out at her home with her family.
Her mother called the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, and guard members responded.
They drove 90 minutes west of Loveland to pick the family up.
“Luckily, we get a cell phone signal behind the house. So we were able to climb up to the highest spot to call and find some help. So how we are on our way to town so our baby is safe,” said the mother.
The family went to a Loveland fire station where there was power for Lucy's oxygen machine.
After being activated by Gov. Jared Polis, the national guard also rescued numerous other stranded drivers in northern Colorado.