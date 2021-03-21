AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s first ever Muslim lawmaker, Rep. Iman Jodeh, saw a lot of fear in the Muslim community when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve been witnessing a lot of apprehension around getting the vaccine,” she said.

She knew she needed to help people in her community feel comfortable getting the vaccine, so the state set up a vaccination clinic at the Colorado Muslim Society in Aurora.

“Offering it in a place where they felt comfortable with Arabic speakers, with Muslims not only administering, but helping translate was something that could help ease that frustration,” Jodeh said.

Hundreds of people came and got their first or second dose. Gov. Jared Polis even stopped by for a tour. He says outreach clinics like these that come to neighborhoods and faith centers are helping protect Coloradans.

“I think the large focus on equity clinics is really having an impact on Colorado making progress toward achieving our equity goals to end the pandemic and change lives,” he said.

It wasn’t just Muslims getting vaccinated Sunday, people from all different backgrounds came to the mosque to get a shot. Both Jodeh and Polis say it was a great opportunity for non-Muslims to get to see a mosque and get to know their Muslim neighbors.

“It’s a great way that the Muslim community, and many of the volunteers here are from the Muslim community, can give back to everybody else,” Polis said.

A woman named Charlene was one of those people who got vaccinated Sunday. “The process here has been wonderful,” she said.

She says the Colorado Muslim Society did a great job hosting and getting vaccinated gives her peace of mind.

“It’s kind of crazy who has ever been so excited to get a vaccine? But I was happy to get it,” Charlene said.