CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One burglary suspect was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Clear Creek County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a burglary happening at a home on Morrison Lane.
The person who called 911 said he saw the suspect via his security cameras and was not home at the time.
Deputies found two vehicles and two men who appeared to be stuck on the road. They say the suspect pulled out firearms, prompting two deputies to shoot. One suspect died, and the other took off running into the woods.
SWAT teams from Clear Creek and Jefferson counties set out to find the second suspect. About four hours later, they found them.
Further details about the situation were not released.
The deputies who fired their weapons were not hurt and are now on leave. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating.