SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area plans to make some changes ahead of next year’s ski season. Officials say they’re using lessons they learned from the pandemic to help reduce crowding on the mountain.
The goal is to prevent people from standing in long lift lines or struggling to find a parking spot.
In order to do this, they will reduce season passes by 10% next year and limit the number of day passes.
"We can limit crowds, and we can spread people out. It does make people happier. We're trying to preserve a very specific experience here at the Basin, and that includes not skiing off all the powder by noon. We really think it's going to be better for the guests, and that's what we're going for," said Katherine Fuller, Communications Manager at A-Basin.
All tickets must be purchased in advance online. Officials say they expect to sell out of weekend lift tickets frequently.