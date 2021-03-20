LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 25 near Loveland are closed Saturday morning after a semi-truck rolled over. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it spilled 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel all over the interstate between CO 402 and US 85.
Drivers were being detoured onto frontage roads around the spill. They are told to use US 85 and 287 for the next several hours.
” Officials on scene are projecting the Interstate to be closed by emergency vehicles for 12 hours or until all hazmat cleanup operations have concluded,” CPS stated.
" Officials on scene are projecting the Interstate to be closed by emergency vehicles for 12 hours or until all hazmat cleanup operations have concluded," CPS stated.

CSP shared video of part of the semi being hoisted above the interstate.
Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to the scene to help clean up, but Loveland Fire Rescue Authority later said the Environmental Protection Agency is taking over the cleanup process.
Loveland Fire officials also say the air in surrounding neighborhoods will be monitored.MORE NEWS: Two All-Time Weather Records Could Fall In Denver With Stormy Week Ahead
It’s not clear what caused the truck to crash, or whether there are any injuries.