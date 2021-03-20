DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver wants residents to revive a tradition brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. They want you to howl at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21.
The howling started as cities, counties and states went on lockdown because of the early rise of COVID-19. Many howled to let off steam and frustration, others howled to feel connected and many howled to share their appreciation for frontline workers.
“In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, we are bringing back the 8 p.m. howl to honor all of the frontline and essential workers who continue to put themselves at risk for the benefit of our community,” the city stated on social media.
The city asks you to share your videos of howling in your neighborhood by using #HowlAt8 on social and tagging the city’s social media accounts.