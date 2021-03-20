DENVER(CBS)- It’s been one week since our record-setting blizzard blasted through the Front Range and another significant snow making storm is on the way.
The Sunday Snowmaker should spin into Colorado first dumping snow in the mountains and then pushing down into the plains late in the day.
The Front Range Mountains and Foothills have a Winter Storm Warning and the Denver Metro area has a Winter Storm Watch in place Sunday into Monday. Denver could see 4 to 12 inches of snow. With areas in and near the foothills closer to the 12 inch mark. Especially areas in Douglas and Elbert counties.
There is also a Winter Storm Watch posted for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains for up to a foot in some areas.
