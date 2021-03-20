CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos added an veteran cornerback Saturday, signing former Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller to a one year deal worth $9.5 million. Nine million dollars is guaranteed and he can earn $500,000 in incentives.

Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos makes a touchdown reception over Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 15, 2019.

Fuller played for Vic Fangio when Fangio was the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. Under Fangio, Fuller was named an All-Pro in 2018.

There were several teams interested in Fuller, but he wanted to reunite with Fangio.

