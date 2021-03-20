DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos added an veteran cornerback Saturday, signing former Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller to a one year deal worth $9.5 million. Nine million dollars is guaranteed and he can earn $500,000 in incentives.
Fuller played for Vic Fangio when Fangio was the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. Under Fangio, Fuller was named an All-Pro in 2018.
There were several teams interested in Fuller, but he wanted to reunite with Fangio.