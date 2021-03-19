DENVER (CBS4) — Visitors at the Denver Zoo will soon be able to touch and feed stingrays.
“They’re here! Our stingrays and sharks have just arrived from their winter-time vacation, and are getting reacquainted with their Denver Zoo home!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.READ MORE: Are You A Colorado Resident 50 Or Older? You're Now Eligible For The COVID Vaccine
Weather allowing, the seasonal Stingray Cove™ experience will reopen Saturday.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Restaurant Workers Now Eligible For Vaccinations, State Sets Up Special Clinics For Them
Visitors will have the opportunity to touch and feed cownose and southern stingrays get up close with gentle bamboo and bonnethead sharks.MORE NEWS: Weld County Used Military Vehicle For Rescues During Colorado Blizzard
There is an additional cost of $2 members/$3 non-members plus $2 for fish food.