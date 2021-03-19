ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Phillip Lindsay didn’t last long as a free agent. On Thursday, the Denver Broncos rescinded the original round tender they had placed on Lindsay earlier this month. By Friday evening, the Colorado Kid had signed elsewhere.
Lindsay inking a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth $3.25 million, including $1 million guaranteed and $500,000 in incentives.
Broncos general manager George Paton said the decision to rescind the tender was because the team wanted to do right by Phillip.
“He’s been a great player here and he’s been great in the community. He’s one of the more popular players for the Broncos the last few years and we wanted to let Phillip hit the market and maximize his value, so that’s what we did. He deserves that.”