DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission unveiled new renovations to its Lawrence Street shelter. It is the Mission’s oldest building, and hasn’t been renovated in 50 years.
"Our main focus was making the building ADA accessible," said Tracy Brooks, Director of Emergency Services for the Denver Rescue Mission.
In addition to adding ramps and other accessibility features, Denver Rescue Mission did a COVID conversion on the building, allowing them to spread out the beds for better social distancing.
“The basement was basically gutted, and we were able to add in the dormitory area. We were also able to add in client laundry, which we hadn’t been able to offer before,” Brooks explained.
The Mission also added in bathrooms, and a bed bug "box", which is a room that heats up enough to eradicate bed bugs. With these renovations, the Lawrence Street Shelter will be able to offer 24-hour sheltering.
“When individuals have the opportunity to have 24-hour sheltering, which we’ve been able to expand to since the beginning of COVID, they’re not worried about where they’re going to sleep at night. And they’re able to start thinking about those next steps toward getting out of homelessness,” Brooks told CBS4.
The Denver Rescue Mission can house about 200 men at the Lawrence Street shelter.

CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter. You can make a donation by texting “WARMTH” to 24365. A donation of just $10 will pay for three hot meals, and one night of shelter.