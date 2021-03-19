FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to rescue a horse that fell into a pool in Fort Collins on Friday. The horse fell into the pool filled with snow and icy water in the 6500 block of Kyle Ave. about 6:40 p.m.
Fire crews said that the horse had escaped its enclosure before falling into the pool.
Some of the firefighters kept the horse calm while keeping its head above water. After about 40 minutes, the horse was removed from the pool.
The horse was taken to the Colorado State University Vet Hospital after a veterinarian checked it out once on solid ground.
FINAL UPDATE: The horse was successfully removed from the pool at about 7:20 pm. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and others worked to warm the horse while it was attended to by a veterinarian from CSU. It was stabilized and transported to the CSU Vet Hospital. pic.twitter.com/G7aw2rqzW9
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) March 20, 2021