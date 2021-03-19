GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed the “Revitalizing Main Streets” bill into law in downtown Golden on Friday. The new law is designed to help Colorado’s economy recover and promote safety and health.
The law approves money to help communities modify roadways and other communal locations. The idea grew out of an effort to provide more outdoor space for people during the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Redistricting Commissions In Colorado Want To Hear From You
“The state is now able to provide an additional $30 million to make our main streets areas vibrant, safer, more fun and thriving,” said Polis.
Polis signed the bill near Miners Alley in downtown Golden, one of the first outdoor dining and lighting projects funded by the Revitalizing Main Streets initiative.READ MORE: Lt. Gov. Dianna Primavera Visits Denver Indian Health COVID Vaccine Clinic
“Colorado’s Main streets are the heart of our communities,” said bill sponsor Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, in a statement. “With these new funds, we will see our timeless town centers uplifted and restored – preserving their economic and cultural vibrancy for generations to come.”
The hope is to have some of the improvements ready by this fall and winter.MORE NEWS: Street Racer Clocked Going 108 MPH In Denver Loses Car For 6 Months
According to Gov. Polis’ office, communities can apply for the small grants up to $150,000 for economic resiliency projects or large grants up to $2 million for safety improvements. Small grant applications are available on a rolling basis; large grant applications are due in mid-May.