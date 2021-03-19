DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is warning drivers again about the dangers and consequences of illegal street racing.
“With the warm weather predicted this weekend, the Denver Police Department is again reminding drivers and passengers of the dangers of speed contests and illegal drag racing events,” police stated.READ MORE: Aurora Police Ask For Help In Illegal Street Racing Investigation
Between Jan. 1 and March 17, Denver police officers cited 17 drivers for illegal racing.
Drivers who participate in racing risk losing their drivers’ licenses with the 12-point traffic violation, fines up to $999 and having their vehicle impounded.
On Feb. 6, an officer patrolling on Interstate 25 near Downing Street saw two vehicles slow their speeds to approximately 45 mph in a 60 mph zone. The officer said both drivers quickly accelerated, and the officer clocked one of the vehicles traveling at 108 MPH.
The 25-year-old driver over was cited for racing and his car will be held until August under Denver’s Public Nuisance Abatement Ordinance.
“The Denver Police Department continually monitors for street racing events, and for several months has dedicated resources – now including its helicopter – to disrupting the gatherings, while enforcing traffic and criminal offenses,” officials stated.
To report street racing or planned events that organize illegal street racing, visit ReportStreetRacing.com. Also, to report street racing or reckless driving by phone, witnesses should call 720-913-2000 or call/text 911.