Lt. Gov. Dianna Primavera Visits Denver Indian Health COVID Vaccine ClinicLt. Gov. Dianna Primavera has already received her COVID vaccine, but is visiting vaccination sites across Colorado. On Friday, she dropped by a clinic at the Denver Indian Health and Family Services.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Gets His COVID VaccinationDenver Mayor Michael Hancock got his shot in the arm on Friday morning at Denver Health.

Different Energy In Ball Arena After Announcement That Fans Will Be Allowed SoonPlans are shaping up for the return of fans at Ball Arena in Denver.

Are You A Colorado Resident 50 Or Older? You're Now Eligible For The COVID VaccineRegistration for COVID-19 vaccinations has now opened up to what is called category 1B.4 in Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: Restaurant Workers Now Eligible For Vaccinations, State Sets Up Special Clinics For ThemStarting Friday, Colorado moves into Phase 1B.4 of vaccination distribution. At 2.5 million people, it’s the largest group to date.

The Grizzly Rose Reopens After COVID ShutdownAfter being shut down for violating state health orders, the Grizzly Rose is welcoming country music fans back into its establishment.