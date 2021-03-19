DENVER (CBS4)– In the wake of this week’s shooting rampage at spas near Atlanta that left 6 Asian women dead, the Denver metro area communities are coming together in a show of support. They are making their support for the Asian American Pacific Islander community known.
Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres hosted a virtual news conference on Friday, alongside Fran Campbell, the President of the Asian Chamber of Commerce.
The speakers included Harry Budisidharta, Director of the Asian Pacific Development Center, who called for a stop to racist and derogatory terms.
“Our community is strong, our community is resilient, we are united within ourselves and we will work together with our allies to put a stop to all hate crimes against our communities of color,” said Budisidharta.
Other speakers included representatives from the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
On Thursday, Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations also came together with members of CORE, Community Organizing for Radical Empathy, arranged the virtual town hall to address anti-Asian violence.