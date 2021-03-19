DENVER (CBS4) – The last day of winter will feature plenty of sunshine along with more melting as temperatures climb into the 50s around metro Denver. A few places north and east of downtown may stay in the 40s due to a deeper snowpack. Meanwhile from downtown Denver and to the the south and west side of they city it may get close to 60 degrees with a wind coming off the higher terrain.

Statewide it will also be very mild for this time of year with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the 60s on the western slope with widespread 40s and 50s in the mountains. The eastern plains will see a wide range of temps ranging from 40s in the north to the 60s in the southeast.

Spring will arrive on Saturday at 3:37 a.m. local time. Temperatures will be even warmer than today and we’ll see more melting with plenty of sunshine. But by Saturday night changes will take shape as a cold front moves into the state. Snow will develop in the mountains behind it.

By Sunday we will see more mountain snow and the potential for rain to develop on the eastern plains. Some of that rain may change into snow by Sunday night and early Monday.

Below you will find a very preliminary snowfall forecast. This is subject to change once the storm moves on shore and gets a little bit closer to Colorado.

The first full week of Spring 2021 is shaping up to be unsettled around Colorado with cool and at times wet conditions prevailing. We need more rain and snow to help with Colorado’s drought so this forecast is great news.