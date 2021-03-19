New CDC Guidelines Approve 3ft Social Distancing In Schools, Colorado Districts Plan Return To In-Person LearningSome of the largest school districts in Colorado are celebrating a recent announcement from the CDC which allows students to be closer together while in the education setting.

2 hours ago

Representative Ed Perlmutter Has Introduced A Marijuana & Banking Bill For The Third TimeThe bill would allow marijuana businesses access to the banking system, they currently can only operate as a cash business.

2 hours ago

The Denver Metro Area Is Showing Solidarity For The Asian Community After The Rise In Hate CrimesA virtual news conference of community leaders came together to share their support.

2 hours ago

A Media Literacy Bill Is Back Before State LawmakersThe bill would allow schools to teach kids how to differentiate between fake news and credible media.

2 hours ago

More People In Colorado Are Now Eligible For The COVID Vaccine But The Hard Part Is Finding An AppointmentMore people are now eligible for the COVID vaccine but it can be difficult to find an appointment to get the shot.

2 hours ago

Lawrence Street Shelter Gets First Renovations In 50 YearsThe Denver Rescue Mission unveiled new renovations to its Lawrence Street shelter. It is the Mission’s oldest building, and hasn’t been renovated in 50 years.

2 hours ago