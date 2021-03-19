DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials are seeking feedback on proposed changes to the state’s COVID-19 dial. The new metrics would loosen county restrictions as more Coloradans get vaccinated against the virus.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment created the dial in September to set a standard for how communities should operate based on virus prevalence and hospitalizations. The goal is to prevent local hospitals from reaching capacity.
“Dial 3.0″ would make the metrics less restrictive while still protecting public health.
"It's all about a balance. We've enacted the restrictions we need to slow the disease while attempting to limit the ramifications of closing down parts of the state and the impacts that come with that," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.
Proposed Changes:
- No limit on the size of personal gatherings
- Level Blue & Green: no capacity limits for outdoor events. However, counties can add restrictions at the local level.
- Most restrictions removed from Level Green
- Level Green: bars, gyms and indoor events can operate with 50% capacity up to 500 people
- Level Blue: capacity limit for bars is 25% up to 75 people
- Level Blue: retail, offices, and non-critical manufacturing can open to 75% capacity, up from 50%.
- Level Blue: 5 Star certified businesses can operate at 60% capacity
- Up to 50 people for restaurants and indoor events
- Up to 25 people for gyms
Timeline:
Coloradans can review the Dial 3.0 changes and submit feedback online. The deadline to submit the form is March 22 at noon. CDPHE plans to release the final guidelines on March 23 with the new dial going into effect on March 24.
The state plans to extend the executive order regarding masks on April 4 with the following requirements:
- Level Green counties would have a mask order in schools, among congregate care visitors and other high risk settings.
- Level Blue counties would have an indoor mask order for more than 10 unrelated people mixing indoors in public settings.
- Acknowledge people who are vaccinated and use CDC guidance on masking
On April 16, CDPHE plans to allow local public health agencies more control over capacity restrictions. The dial restrictions would become guidance for counties to adopt if they choose.