'Eligibility Does Not Equal Availability': Coloradans Frustrated As Phase 1B4 Begins, Vaccine Supply Doesn't Meet DemandThe latest phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado, Phase 1B4, started on Friday allowing people 50 and older, as well as additional essential workers, and those with at least one high-risk condition to get their first dose.

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Health Officials Seek Feedback On 'Dial 3.0'Colorado health officials are seeking feedback on proposed changes to the state's COVID-19 dial.

Colorado Forecast: More To Spend On Uneven COVID-19 RecoveryColorado state government revenues this year will be significantly higher than expected as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, but that recovery is marked by gross disparities, particularly when it comes to the restaurant and tourism industries and jobs lost by lower-income wage earners, officials said Friday.

New CDC Guidelines: 3-Foot Social Distancing In Schools, Colorado Districts Plan Return To In-Person LearningSome of the largest school districts in Colorado are celebrating a recent announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which allows students to be closer together while in the education setting.

Lt. Gov. Dianna Primavera Visits Denver Indian Health COVID Vaccine ClinicLt. Gov. Dianna Primavera has already received her COVID vaccine, but is visiting vaccination sites across Colorado. On Friday, she dropped by a clinic at the Denver Indian Health and Family Services.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Gets His COVID VaccinationDenver Mayor Michael Hancock got his shot in the arm on Friday morning at Denver Health.