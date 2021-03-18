FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – After last weekend’s blizzard dropped 23 inches of snow on Fort Collins and took down trees, Colorado State University officials are warning people not to walk under or park under any trees on campus.
There are 10,000 trees on CSU’s campus and approximately 1,000 have been damaged in addition to those that fell. The university says the toll is worse than in an epic storm in 2003.
CSU officials say they have crews checking for damage and removing limbs, but they say it will take a while for crews to get to all the trees.
