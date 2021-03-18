AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – All the snow left behind from last weekend’s blizzard gave some Colorado residents the opportunity to show off their creative side. That was certainly true for Kreg Lyles, a resident of southeast Aurora.
Lyles built a giant snow owl. It measures 12 feet tall.
He set up a light so it glows at night.
He told CBS4 it took him two days to pile up the snow and about a day to carve it.
Many parts of the Denver metro area received at least 2 feet of snow, and that included Aurora.
Earlier in the week, Mary Kate in Windsor shared a photo with CBS4 of two dogs sculpted in the snow.
And then there’s this: a snow church in Berthoud: