CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Aurora News, Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – All the snow left behind from last weekend’s blizzard gave some Colorado residents the opportunity to show off their creative side. That was certainly true for Kreg Lyles, a resident of southeast Aurora.

(credit: Kreg Lyles)

Lyles built a giant snow owl. It measures 12 feet tall.

snow owl

(credit: Kreg Lyles)

He set up a light so it glows at night.

(credit: Kreg Lyles)

He told CBS4 it took him two days to pile up the snow and about a day to carve it.

Many parts of the Denver metro area received at least 2 feet of snow, and that included Aurora.

Credit CBS

RELATED: March Blizzard Of 2021 Helps Ease Drought On Colorado’s Front Range

Earlier in the week, Mary Kate in Windsor shared a photo with CBS4 of two dogs sculpted in the snow.

And then there’s this: a snow church in Berthoud:

Built in Berthoud, CO. Pretty Awesome! from Colorado

Jesse Sarles