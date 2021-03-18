CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Laura Phillips
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

DENVER (CBS4) – Local restaurant workers in Colorado will get their own COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A spokesperson with the Denver Mayor’s Office confirmed the clinic with CBS4 on Thursday.

There are nearly 300,000 restaurant workers in Colorado.

The owner of Blake Street Tavern, Chris Fuselier, told CBS4’s Mekialaya White that there will be a separate state-run clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic will be run by the state and will be on Monday and Tuesday in conjunction with the City of Denver.

