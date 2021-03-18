DENVER (CBS4) – Local restaurant workers in Colorado will get their own COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A spokesperson with the Denver Mayor’s Office confirmed the clinic with CBS4 on Thursday.
There are nearly 300,000 restaurant workers in Colorado.
The owner of Blake Street Tavern, Chris Fuselier, told CBS4’s Mekialaya White that there will be a separate state-run clinic on Tuesday.
The clinic will be run by the state and will be on Monday and Tuesday in conjunction with the City of Denver.
#BREAKING: Per @ChrisJFuselier, owner of @BlakeSt_Tavern, city official says there will be a separate state-run #COVID19 vaccine site set aside for restaurant workers next Tuesday in downtown Denver as Phase 1B4 rolls out.
— Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) March 18, 2021
RESTAURANT WORKERS! I’ve received word from a Denver City Official that the State is hosting a Vaccine Site in Downtown dedicated to restaurant workers only next Tuesday! Details coming.
We’ve been fighting to be prioritized and glad to see our efforts are being recognized! https://t.co/DWcQkIF3NK
— Chris Fuselier (@ChrisJFuselier) March 18, 2021