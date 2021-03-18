CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – After three seasons of playing running back for the Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay will no longer be a running back for his hometown team. The Broncos announced on Wednesday they have officially rescinded their low restricted free agent tender, making the former Colorado Buffaloes product an unrestricted free agent.

As the news hit the several of his former teammates starting with went to social media to talk about Lindsay’s impact on the team. Offensive lineman Dalton Risner posted a picture of when he carried Lindsay over the goal line against the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

Tight end Noah Fant wished Lindsay well and also hoped he would be able to cash in on his success with another team.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis talked about how Lindsay called Davis during his rookie season for permission to wear the No. 30 jersey.

While Lindsay rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns, he also caught 77 passes for 465 yards and a touchdown. He leaves the Broncos as 12th on the team’s all-time rushing list.

As he departs to free agency, he will have plenty of suitors due to his speed and quickness.

