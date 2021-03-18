DENVER (CBS4) – After three seasons of playing running back for the Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay will no longer be a running back for his hometown team. The Broncos announced on Wednesday they have officially rescinded their low restricted free agent tender, making the former Colorado Buffaloes product an unrestricted free agent.

As the news hit the several of his former teammates starting with went to social media to talk about Lindsay’s impact on the team. Offensive lineman Dalton Risner posted a picture of when he carried Lindsay over the goal line against the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

My Top-25 favorite plays from this season, counted down: #8 Week 3 @ Packers. The Colorado Connection was in full force as Dalton Risner grabs Phillip Lindsay and flings him into the end zone!#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/YbN605Kviu — Broncos Outsider (@BroncosOutside) February 28, 2020

Tight end Noah Fant wished Lindsay well and also hoped he would be able to cash in on his success with another team.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis talked about how Lindsay called Davis during his rookie season for permission to wear the No. 30 jersey.

One more from the @I_CU_boy vault. The story of him asking @Terrell_Davis if he could wear No. 30 and what that jersey represents. Illustrations by the one and only @BenverBroncos pic.twitter.com/lrjb16Gz1p — Phil Milani (@philmilani) March 18, 2021

While Lindsay rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns, he also caught 77 passes for 465 yards and a touchdown. He leaves the Broncos as 12th on the team’s all-time rushing list.

As he departs to free agency, he will have plenty of suitors due to his speed and quickness.