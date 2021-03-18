DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is officially an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos and Phillip Lindsay announced the move on social media Thursday morning.

I’m very appreciative for my time with the Denver Broncos. As a Colorado kid, I was able to fulfill my dream of playing for my home team. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone involved in the Broncos organization who made this possible for me. https://t.co/drjm9qep4E READ MORE: Historic Repeat: Like 2003, March Blizzard Of 2021 Helps Ease Drought On Colorado's Front Range — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) March 18, 2021

The Broncos had previously announced that they had offered Lindsay a low tender offer, allowing him to pursue deals with other teams as a restricted free agent, but giving the Broncos the option to match any offer that Lindsay had received. Thursday, the team and Lindsay announced via Twitter that they had come to a mutual agreement to instead allow him to become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to pursue a deal with any team. The Broncos would not have the right to match any offer.

In a statement, Lindsay said he was appreciative for his time as a Denver Bronco and thanked everyone in the organization, and the fans, for his three years in Denver.

“I especially want to thank the fans for all of your love, loyalty, and support during my time. I am very grateful that we have been able to have positive conversations with the Broncos and have mutually come to an agreement that works for both of us and allows me to do what’s best for my family. Thank you Broncos country you will always hold a special place in my heart.”

In his three years in Denver, Lindsay racked up 2550 total yards and 17 touchdowns. Denver signed Lindsay as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after he completed his college career at the University of Colorado. He is the first undrafted running back in NFL history to begin his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He missed much of the 2020 season due to injury.

Denver’s current running back group includes Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone Le’Vante Bellamy and Damarea Crockett.