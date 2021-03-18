LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Littleton have arrested the man accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman inside a carwash in January. Phillip Michael Dent, 51, is being held on charges of robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft, arson, second-degree burglary, theft, and criminal trespass.
Investigators say Dent walked up to the woman's car inside the car wash, opened the driver's side door and pulled her out on Jan. 28. The attack was captured on surveillance video at the Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle.
Police said the woman tried to fight off the man but he ultimately grabbed her neck and bit her before pulling her to the ground and getting inside the van.
The driver is 63 years old and police said she was not seriously injured.
Dent was arrested at a hotel in the area of 36th and Quebec Street in Denver after police in Littleton received a tip.
Dent is also being held in custody on three unrelated arrest warrants.