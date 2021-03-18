DENVER (CBS4) – How do we react to this morning’s news that the Broncos and Phil Lindsay have mutually agreed to part ways?

Do we applaud new Broncos General Manager George Paton for making a tough decision and basically forcing the often-injured Lindsay out of Denver?

Or is the wound too fresh and Broncos Country is upset at seeing a fan favorite, former Pro Bowler and one of their own being treated far worse than they think he should?

Today the later rules the day as Broncos fans have taken to social media to criticize the Broncos and show their support for a Colorado kid who has never played anywhere other than our great state.

One look at CBS4 sports anchor/reporter Romi Bean’s Twitter timeline tells you all you need to know. Romi asked Broncos fans for their favorite Phil memories and she was inundated.

Makena tweeted “I love how in 2018, he was the only NFL star living in his parents’ house.”

Tyler added, “The Hair!”

Gage shares a memory that many people will never forget saying, “Dalton Risner throwing him into the end zone in Green Bay was pretty special.”

Shawn adds, “Honestly his first season when we saw him sky rocket the depth chart. Dude was like undrafted and next week he is starter. Blew me away. He is lone bright spot of the past 3 years.”

Romi herself shared a memory before Phil was a member of the Broncos. “I will never forget the crowd erupting on his pro day after he ran his 40. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone get that kind of cheer at a pro day. It was so, so special.”

I go back to my days of covering Phil at CU. I remember doing a story on him after he ran for 281 yards on a school record 41 carries against Arizona. Phil was battered, bruised, bloodied and exhausted. It was those kind of performances as a Buff that earned him the ultimate respect of his teammates.

It didn’t take his new Broncos teammates long to learn the same thing. Before his first training camp was over, veterans like Brandon Marshall and Von Miller were singing the praises of the undrafted rookie.

So it’s no surprise his old teammates are hurting today just like Broncos fans are.

Garett Bolles tweeted “This one hurts, man. Not only is Phil a great teammate, he is one hell of a man. Can’t wait to see what you do bro! Go be great little brother!”

Fellow Coloradoan Dalton Risner added “That will be my brother til the end!! Go get yours my guy!”

Tight End Noah Fant tweeted “Happy for you @I_CU_boy ! Go get your money fam! One of the best teammates I’ve had! Gonna miss you brother.”

Lindsay is now a free agent and no longer a Bronco. Wherever he ends up, it won’t be the same. He will no longer be the hometown kid representing the hometown team. It was a great story and fun ride but we all know that most good things eventually come to an end. It’s time for Phil to create a new story and new legacy somewhere else.

However, today it feels like this ending was more abrupt than we had hoped for and prepared for.