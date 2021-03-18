DENVER (CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado teamed up with the Denver Nuggets to grant a 13-year-old’s wish to become an NBA player. Taurean Taylor loves basketball and recently had a bone marrow transplant.
On Thursday, Taurean had a chance to learn new drills from the Denver Nuggets Academy and alumni at Gold Crown Fieldhouse before traveling to Ball Arena in a limosine.
There, Taurean was greeted by Denver Nuggets management, SuperMascot Rocky and his own name on the outdoor marquee.
The Nuggets signed Taurean to become an official player for a day, complete with a jersey and personalized player cards to autograph and hand out to fans.
"We are so excited to be adding Taurean to our team," said Tim Connelly, President of Basketball Operations, in a scouting report. "Taurean's energy, talent and passion for the sport will elevate the Nuggets to the next level. It is an honor to have him on our team."
Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted more than 5,785 wishes to children across the state. The nonprofit worked with Kroenke Sports Charities to organize the signing day for Taurean.