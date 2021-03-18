CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Nuggets News, Make-A-Wish Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado teamed up with the Denver Nuggets to grant a 13-year-old’s wish to become an NBA player. Taurean Taylor loves basketball and recently had a bone marrow transplant.

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, Taurean had a chance to learn new drills from the Denver Nuggets Academy and alumni at Gold Crown Fieldhouse before traveling to Ball Arena in a limosine.

READ MORE: 2,500 Voters In Colorado Springs Receive 2 Ballots For Upcoming Election

(credit: CBS)

There, Taurean was greeted by Denver Nuggets management, SuperMascot Rocky and his own name on the outdoor marquee.

READ MORE: Goose Recovering After Arrow Removed From Head

The Nuggets signed Taurean to become an official player for a day, complete with a jersey and personalized player cards to autograph and hand out to fans.

(credit: CBS)

“We are so excited to be adding Taurean to our team,” said Tim Connelly, President of Basketball Operations, in a scouting report. “Taurean’s energy, talent and passion for the sport will elevate the Nuggets to the next level. It is an honor to have him on our team.”

MORE NEWS: Restaurant Workers In Colorado To Get Their Own COVID Vaccine Clinic

Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted more than 5,785 wishes to children across the state. The nonprofit worked with Kroenke Sports Charities to organize the signing day for Taurean.

Audra Streetman