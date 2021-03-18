United Airlines Is Working Hard To Make Sure Passengers Will Feel Safe & Comfortable To Come Back To FlyingUnited Airlines has increased their cleaning and also is making sure passengers know the air inside the plane is fresh and filtered making it extremely clean.

27 minutes ago

Warming Up Before The WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

29 minutes ago

Explosion In Weld County Involves Vehicle Vs. Natural Gas LineAn explosion happened in Weld County on Thursday afternoon at Weld County Road 27 and Weld County Road 72.

35 minutes ago

Survival Of Nearly 1,000 Women-Owned Businesses In Colorado Threatened By PandemicA recent survey of nearly 1,000 women business owners in Colorado found the Centennial State is not immune to the national "she-cession" created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

39 minutes ago

Kremmling Students Now Enjoying Daily Rides In An Electric School BusThe West Grand School District is showing off a new electric school bus. It's one of two in use in Colorado.

39 minutes ago

Restaurant Workers In Colorado To Get Their Own COVID Vaccine ClinicLocal restaurant workers in Colorado will get their own COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A spokesperson with the Denver Mayor's Office confirmed the clinic with CBS4 on Thursday.

55 minutes ago