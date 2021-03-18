KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The West Grand School District is showing off a new electric school bus. It’s one of two in use in Colorado.
Superintendent Dr. Darrin Peppard told CBS4 you immediately notice something when you’re riding in it.
“It’s unbelievably quiet. When you are inside the bus you are used to hearing that rattle and shake, especially when accelerating and there is no sound with an electric bus,” Peppard said.
An electric school bus costs about $400,000, which is about twice as expensive as a regular school bus.