(CBS4) – After being shut down for violating state COVID-19 health orders, the Grizzly Rose is welcoming country music fans back into its establishment. In early February videos of large crowds inside the bar with many not wearing masks went viral and the Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close it.
The Grizzly Rose is located just north of the Denver-Adams County line, and Adams County is still in Level Yellow on Colorado's COVID-19 dial. That means indoor events can allow 50% capacity, or up to 150 people.
The bar's management says they will only allow 150 people in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night and everyone will need to buy a ticket online ahead of time. The Jeffrey Allen Band will be performing.
The dance floor will be open with restrictions. Masks are required unless customers are seated at their tables.
“We know this is very different than what you are use too, we hope that you will all understand and help us get through until things loosen up a bit,” The Grizzly Rose wrote on its Facebook page.