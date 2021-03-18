Restaurant Workers In Colorado To Get Their Own COVID Vaccine ClinicLocal restaurant workers in Colorado will get their own COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A spokesperson with the Denver Mayor's Office confirmed the clinic with CBS4 on Thursday.

The Grizzly Rose Reopens After COVID ShutdownAfter being shut down for violating state health orders, the Grizzly Rose is welcoming country music fans back into its establishment.

Survival Of Nearly 1,000 Women-Owned Businesses In Colorado Threatened By PandemicA recent survey of nearly 1,000 women business owners in Colorado found the Centennial State is not immune to the national "she-cession" created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Public Schools Board Discusses Changes To Start Of 2021/2022 School CalendarThe Denver Public Schools board is discussing next year's school calendar at its meeting Thursday evening.

COVID In Colorado: First Large-Scale Vaccination Sites OpenThe State starts opening Community Vaccination Sites.

Ball Arena Will Welcome Colorado Avalanche & Denver Nuggets Fans Back At Limited Capacity Next MonthNuggets and Avs fans, rejoice! Ball Arena will welcome fans back to the stands starting April 2.