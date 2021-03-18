WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An explosion happened in Weld County on Thursday afternoon at Weld County Road 27 and Weld County Road 72 after a semi struck a natural gas line. The initial explosion kept first responders away from the scene for a time because of a possible risk of another explosion.
The driver was injured in the explosion and rushed to the hospital. It happened about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters were allowed closer after a short time and sprayed the semi that was still burning.
The Colorado State Patrol said that everyone within a 1-mile radius of the explosion was evacuated. What led up to the crash and subsequent explosion is being investigated.