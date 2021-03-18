Restaurant Workers In Colorado To Get Their Own COVID Vaccine ClinicLocal restaurant workers in Colorado will get their own COVID-19 vaccine clinic. A spokesperson with the Denver Mayor's Office confirmed the clinic with CBS4 on Thursday.

United Airlines Prides Air Filtration System As Travelers Grow Comfortable With Flying AgainNew air is brought into the United Airlines plane 20-to-30 times per hour. That means every two-to-three minutes the plane has cycled out old air, intaking and warming new clean air for the passengers.

Asbestos Serious Concern After Vehicles Damaged Ruby Hill Park During BlizzardDenver Parks and Recreation crews are working to clean-up asbestos after Ruby Hill Park visitors tore up turf that may have exposed some of the cancer-causing material.

The Grizzly Rose Reopens After COVID ShutdownAfter being shut down for violating state health orders, the Grizzly Rose is welcoming country music fans back into its establishment.

Survival Of Nearly 1,000 Women-Owned Businesses In Colorado Threatened By PandemicA recent survey of nearly 1,000 women business owners in Colorado found the Centennial State is not immune to the national "she-cession" created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Public Schools Board Discusses Changes To Start Of 2021/2022 School CalendarThe Denver Public Schools board is discussing next year's school calendar at its meeting Thursday evening.