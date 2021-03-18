DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is gathering feedback from the community about who should be the next superintendent of Colorado’s largest school district. Susana Cordova left DPS late last year to move to a school district in Dallas.
Community members are invited to join virtual meetings starting next week to be part of the process in selecting a superintendent.
Dwight Jones is serving as interim superintendent for DPS.
Denver isn’t the only school district in the Denver metro area without a superintendent. The superintendent search continues for Jeffco Public Schools, Douglas County School District, Poudre School District, and Cherry Creek Schools.