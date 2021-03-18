DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools students will return to the classroom later than usual this Fall. DPS board members voted to start the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 23 and 22, respectively. Board members hope the delayed start will provide some relief to schools without air conditioning.

DPS debated on three possible start dates: Aug. 16, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

DPS Board Director Tay Anderson was among those who voted to approve the Aug. 23 start, but he preferred a later start.

“My reluctance comes from hearing directly from parents and students in hot schools that are not comfortable coming back before August 30. I am grateful we moved to a date that towards the middle,” said Anderson. “I am now hoping other districts will start moving their calendar back to match DPS, so we can have a more uniform calendar around the state.”

A two-week late start on August 30 would have shortened DPS holiday breaks, a concern for many families and teachers. DPS says that date is much later than other districts, potentially impacting enrollment with competing districts. The district also pointed out concerns from the broader community regarding mitigating learning loss.

According to DPS, there are 55 schools without air conditioning. Of those 55, the district says 6 schools will receive air conditioning this year.

CARES funding allowed DPS to improve its HVAC and night purge systems. Board members visited some classrooms to check for improvements.

“I felt it made a big difference. The big factor though is there were no kids in the building at the time. I am very curious to see how this optimization works much later with students in the building,” said Scott Baldermann, District 1 Representative. “I would like to request we look at bringing evidence to the board this coming August and to the new superintendent.”

DPS says another 25 schools have plans to get air conditioning in 2022. An Aug. 23 start for DPS means school will end in time for Summer Academy & Internships.

The delayed start also means the last day of school will be Friday, June 3, 2022.

LINK: DPS 2021-2022 School Calendar