(AP) – The Broncos tendered Phillip Lindsay as a right-of-first refusal restricted free agent this week and could lose him in free agency.
Denver’s backfield includes Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman, Le’Vante Bellamy, Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett.
and allows me to do what’s best for my family. Thank you Broncos country you will always hold a special place in my heart. https://t.co/7aIfsc713E
— Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) March 18, 2021
