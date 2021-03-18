DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is in between storm systems right now with a ridge of high pressure dominating the forecast. That means sunny to mostly sunny skies for the next few days along with a warming trend.
By this afternoon we will see high temperatures in the 40s and 50s just about statewide with a few low 60s possible on the western slope. In metro Denver and along the urban corridor we'll see mostly 40s but a few places where the snowpack is deep could only make it to the upper 30s.
It will be even warmer on Friday and Saturday with highs finally climbing back above normal in places like Denver. We should do a lot of melting between now and Saturday.
The upcoming weekend will start off with a new season as spring arrives at 3:37 a.m. Saturday in the Mountain Time Zone. The weather will feel very spring-like too!
But it won't last as a new storm moves into the state late Saturday. It will bring colder temperatures and a chance for rain and snow starting Sunday. Much of the upcoming week will be cool and unsettled for the region.