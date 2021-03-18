DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready to welcome a new season this weekend! Spring will arrive in the Mountain Time Zone at 3:37 a.m. on Saturday. The weather is looking mild as we start the weekend with more melting expected. Highs around Denver should climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday.
But a change will be brewing in the mountains by Saturday afternoon. It's part of a new storm system that could bring rain to Denver and the plains on Sunday.
Then as some colder air spills into the state Sunday night that rain could change into a heavy, wet snow by early Monday for elevations above 5,000 feet. It’s a little too early to talk totals but some models suggest it will be enough to shovel. Our mountains will pick up more snow from this storm which is great news for the water supply.
This storm will be the beginning of a cool and potentially wet first week of spring in Colorado. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures in their latest 6-10 day extended outlook.
