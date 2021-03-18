(CBS4/AP) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all public buildings in Colorado to honor and remember eight people killed Tuesday in shootings at Atlanta-area spas. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering flags lowered to half-staff across the country through March 22.

Of the eight people killed in the attack, six were women of Asian descent. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes.

Authorities say the 21-year-old man told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a sex addiction.

In a statement on Thursday, Gov. Polis called the shootings unacceptable:

“Colorado stands in solidarity with our Asian American community. The crimes and actions being committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are terrifying. The latest series of murders in Georgia reflect a surge of violent attacks being committed against Asian Americans. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Colorado stands united with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities against all forms of racism, violence, and hate that have occurred during the pandemic. We are so thankful for our AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) communities and their contributions to our state.”

The full text of the President’s proclamation:

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 22, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighteenth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)