GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden announced the arrest of a suspect after a 6-month investigation into pornography and hacking where detectives say some of the videos show women who were likely being recorded without their knowledge. Chun Min Chiang was taken into custody in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The investigation began Sept. 28, 2020 when officers responded to 710 10th Street in Golden. The Colorado Mountain Club reported a hacking into their social media account concerning a link to a video uploaded to a pornography website. The video associated with the link showed a female who did not appear to know that she was being recorded.
Detectives were able to identify the alleged female victim and the suspected hacker, Chiang, 39, a former Colorado Mountain Club employee. The alleged victim identified Chiang as the likely person who recorded the video in her home. Chiang is a registered sex offender.
In December, Golden police detectives, along with an investigator from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office also with the Colorado Electronic Crimes Task Force and members of the Boulder County Computer Forensic Lab, served a search warrant at Chiang's residence. Investigators seized computers, cell phones and various digital storage devices, totaling more than 40 terabytes of videos and photos.
Processing of the evidence recovered videos uploaded to various porn websites, more than 200 images and videos of suspected child pornography and exploitation. There were also 13,000 videos that appeared to involve females being recorded without their knowledge in restrooms, fitting rooms and up their skirts at various locations.
Chiang was located in Wisconsin on Wednesday and arrested. The investigation identified nearly a dozen alleged victims. Chiang is awaiting extradition to Colorado on multiple charges including second-degree burglary, stalking, invasion of privacy- sexual gratification, posting private image for harassment, sexual exploitation of a child and computer crime- unauthorized access.
Anyone with information about Chiang or this investigation is asked to call the Golden Police Department tip line at 303.384.8034.