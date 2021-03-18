BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Following weekend storms, Colorado’s high country saw more snowfall through the day Tuesday, bringing the snowpack even closer to average just in time for an uptick in tourism.

“So spring break is in full swing as you can see,” said Juli Rathke, a spokeswoman at Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

March and April are typically the snowiest month for Breckenridge, and a new art installation in the plaza this season? Consider it snow insurance.

“Each little piece is steel that he welded together. It took him 18 months to weld each little piece together, and then it’s galvanized to endure the elements.”

Rathke gestured to the 25-foot-tall sculpture of Ullr, standing proud in the plaza area of Breckenridge.

“Ullr is the Norse God of snow. So, in Norwegian mythology he was a hunter, trader, fisherman, who would wear skis and snowshoes and he would travel the landscape and he would enjoy and endure a bad snow year,” said Rathke.

While it appears hollow, the sculpture weighs well over 10,000 pounds.

It was designed by world renowned Scottish artist Andy Scott, and commissioned as a gift by Mike Dudick, CEO and co-owner of Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

“I said to the sculptor, I’m like can you put a jacket on that guy because my wife thinks he’s built and cut nicely,” Dudick laughed.

For those unfamiliar with Ullr, his sculpted figure is still eye catching.

“I’m a little bummed that they used my body, but I didn’t get any royalties,” one skier joked.

“The statue was the first thing I noticed when I walked in,” said Darlene Fiske, on vacation with her children. “I love that the statue is pointing up to the top of the mountains. It’s like, something is coming!”

Pre-COVID, the ski area celebrated the god and the myth of Ullr is central to many other ski communities. Legend has it if you say his name three times, it brings the promise of snow.

“I think it’s in honor of the spirit of our community more than anything else. It’s exactly what I was hoping for. Some kind of whimsical statement about embracing why we all love to live in Breckenridge,” Dudick said. “It’ll be just a great memory of their vacation in Breckenridge so that’s what we hope just one small little part of making someone’s vacation in our community better.”

The sculpture was installed in November, and while the season didn’t start off as strong as many would’ve liked, recent snowfall has brought snowpack in. The area closer to average, with more snow forecasted Wednesday.