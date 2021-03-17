ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park are going to try to make camping permits available to the public one more time on March 18. RMNP paused the online reservations system last week due to technical difficulties.
The permits for overnight backpacking camping are valid for July through October dates.
Officials say they are working with Pay.gov to fix the issue, which was prompted by a large volume of visitors last week.
The permits are not for car camping reservations in park campgrounds.