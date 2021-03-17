COVID In Summit County: Copper Mountain Lifts Some Restrictions, Looks Ahead To Summer Concert SeasonCopper Mountain is one of four ski resorts in Summit County. Once the county moved to Level Yellow, it gave ski areas the option to apply for capacity increases.

Women 'More Prone To Have Bothersome Side Effects' From COVID Vaccinations, Dr. Dave Hnida SaysAs more people receive their COVID-19 vaccination, medical professionals are getting a better understanding of the side effects and who is most likely to experience them.

COVID In Colorado: First Large-Scale Vaccination Sites OpenThe first of six large-scale vaccination sites opened on Wednesday, March 17.

Kamala Harris Says 'In Colorado 1 In 3 Small Businesses' Have Closed During PandemicVice President Kamala Harris told CBS4 "we've got to deal" with all of the closed businesses in Colorado due to the pandemic.

Actor Terry Crews Gives Shoutout To Fort Carson Troops In L.A. After Getting COVID VaccineSoldiers from Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado got a special visitor during a mass COVID vaccine clinic- actor Terry Crews.

COVID-19 Arts & Cultural Relief Fund Distributes Grants To 52 Arts Organizations During PandemicThe Bonfils-StantonFoundation and The Denver Foundation just announced 52 arts organizations that received grants through the second and final round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, totaling almost $900,000.