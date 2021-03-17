ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A sergeant with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office woke up after being on advanced life support. Sgt. Nate Kyelberg is now recovering at a different facility.
CBS4 first told you about Kyelberg in February when he contracted COVID-19. He was put on life support because of complications from the virus and pneumonia.
On March 17, he left Sky Ridge Hospital.
"It was the best feeling to know he was finally recovering enough to talk to him, hold him and hug him and just be able to be together," said Andrea Kyelberg, Nate's wife.
“It’s a miracle!” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s exclaimed on social media. “Thank you for all your prayers. They worked!”
The sheriff's office called Kyelberg one of their most dedicated and faithful employees.
In February, Welcome Home Brewery in Parker held a fundraiser to help Kyelberg and his family.