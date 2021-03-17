COVID In Colorado: First Large-Scale Vaccination Sites OpenThe first of six large-scale vaccination sites opened on Wednesday, March 17.

4 minutes ago

Crash On I-25 Causes Significant Delays Near ThorntonA crash involving three vehicles shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Thornton on Wednesday.

22 minutes ago

One Year Ago Thousands Of Passengers Were Stuck At Sea On Cruise Ships, We Take A Look At The Future Of CruisesOne year ago cruise ships were a hot spot for coronavirus outbreaks, now the cruise industry is starting to make a comeback.

50 minutes ago

Usually Downtown Denver Is Full Of People Celebrating St. Patrick's Day But For The Second Year In A Row Streets Were SilentDue to the ongoing pandemic, almost all festivities were cancelled for a second year in a row. Some did find a way to celebrate in much smaller settings with safety protocols in place.

55 minutes ago

Permits For Overnight Backpack Camping In Rocky Mountain National Park To Resume Again March 18Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park are going to try to make camping permits available to the public one more time on March 18.

58 minutes ago

Those Who Relay On Wheelchairs To Get Around Say Shoveling & Plowing After Snowstorms Sometimes Leaves Them TrappedAfter large snowstorms it is important to make sure sidewalk ramps and access to handicap parking spaces are cleared so those who need access can get through.

1 hour ago