THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving three vehicles shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Thornton on Wednesday. The crash happened near Thornton Parkway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the right lane was still blocked at around 6 p.m.
Copter4 was over the scene and showed an apparent car underneath the overpass with its roof ripped off. It's unclear if that happened due to the crash or due to first responders.
Police say traffic was backed up to 104th Avenue.
Details about how the crashes happened are not clear. Two trucks crashed in the express lane.