DENVER (CBS4) – Inmates at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver started receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Denver Sheriff Department and Denver Health organized the event on Wednesday.
Those who received the vaccines are 60 years and older. In all, 22 inmates were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.READ MORE: Slowly But Surely, Colorado Plans To Open Mass Vaccination Sites
Daniel Vallier was the first inmate to receive a shot.READ MORE: Fence Around Colorado's Capitol Building Could Soon Be Permanent
Sheriff’s officials say if an inmate is released before their second shot, they are given “resource material and instructions” from Denver Health.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Wednesday night.MORE NEWS: 'It's A Mad Scramble': Struggling Colorado Music Venues Rush To Apply For ederal Relief
Inmates at the jail will receive vaccines on Thursday.