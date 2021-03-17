Slowly But Surely, Colorado Plans To Open Mass Vaccination SitesThe topic for some on Saint Patrick’s Day was vaccinations as Colorado readies to open its next phase Friday.

COVID In Colorado: Denver Inmates 60+ Receive First Shot Of Moderna VaccineInmates at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver started receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'It's A Mad Scramble': Struggling Colorado Music Venues Rush To Apply For ederal ReliefMuch of the money Americans has received through stimulus checks have gone back into the economy, but many businesses that need support aren’t open yet.

Spirit & Fun Of Saint Patrick's Day Parade Lives On In Downtown DenverA year into the COVID-19 pandemic, community organizations are still unable to participate in the annual traditions they've brought to Colorado for decades including the Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

Governor Would Appoint A Board To Set Prescription Drug Prices Under A Bill At The State Capitol Prescription drug prices in Colorado could soon be controlled by a five person board.

COVID In Summit County: Copper Mountain Lifts Some Restrictions, Looks Ahead To Summer Concert SeasonCopper Mountain is one of four ski resorts in Summit County. Once the county moved to Level Yellow, it gave ski areas the option to apply for capacity increases.