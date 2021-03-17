CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Inmates at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver started receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Denver Sheriff Department and Denver Health organized the event on Wednesday.

Those who received the vaccines are 60 years and older. In all, 22 inmates were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

Daniel Vallier is the first inmate at the Downtown Detention Center to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. (credit: Denver Sheriff)

Daniel Vallier was the first inmate to receive a shot.

Sheriff’s officials say if an inmate is released before their second shot, they are given “resource material and instructions” from Denver Health.

(credit: Denver Sheriff)

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Wednesday night.

Inmates at the jail will receive vaccines on Thursday.

