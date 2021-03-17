BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students on campus at CU Boulder will see an increased police presence today as officers work to enforce public health orders on St. Patrick’s Day. Boulder Police will also be increasing patrols around campus.
The increase in patrols comes as both departments, as well as the Boulder County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate hundreds of tips regarding a massive party-turned-riot in the University Hill neighborhood on March 6th.
While police are not banning gatherings from happening, they are strongly recommending that public health orders still be followed, including the wearing of face coverings and physical distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19. Gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.
As of Wednesday, Boulder Police have made six arrests in the riot.
The Division of Student Affairs is planning to host many events in residence halls and across campus, and virtual hangouts will be offered as well.